Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 57.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,193,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 153.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 245,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 148,988 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.