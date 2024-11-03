CashBackPro Price Tops $0.0674 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $12,302.25 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,871.61 or 0.99895069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012262 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006374 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00051753 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.06204703 USD and is down -19.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $19,983.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

