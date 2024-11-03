Casper Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Casper has a total market cap of $84.59 million and $4.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,031,262,886 coins and its circulating supply is 12,422,115,771 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,029,056,092 with 12,420,012,134 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.00707946 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $4,021,945.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

