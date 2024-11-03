Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $210.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.46. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,098. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

