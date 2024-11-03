Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

