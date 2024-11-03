Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 223 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,910,000 after buying an additional 85,105 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

