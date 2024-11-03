Celestia Price Reaches $4.55 (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00006639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $641.35 million and $127.36 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celestia has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,494.41 or 1.00002298 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,402.22 or 0.99867700 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,080,639,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

