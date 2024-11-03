Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. Centene has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

