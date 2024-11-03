Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 47,800 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of BRP worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BRP by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after acquiring an additional 408,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 335,715 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares during the period.

Get BRP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

BRP Stock Performance

DOOO stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. BRP had a return on equity of 79.58% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

BRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.