Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Signet Jewelers worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after buying an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,347,000 after buying an additional 126,726 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after acquiring an additional 76,534 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,070.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $347,400.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,114.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,957 shares of company stock worth $5,910,256. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

