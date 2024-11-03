Champion Iron Limited (CIA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on November 27th

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 10th.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

