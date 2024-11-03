Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $137.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

