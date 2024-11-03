Chellitcoin (CHLT) Hits One Day Volume of $10.49

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Chellitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chellitcoin

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)”

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

