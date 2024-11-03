Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.06 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cheniere Energy Stock Performance
LNG stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.37.
Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cheniere Energy Company Profile
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
