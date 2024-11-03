Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.06 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.37.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

