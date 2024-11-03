Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after buying an additional 591,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $61.95 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

