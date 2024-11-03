Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,567,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,323,000.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

