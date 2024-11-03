Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Danaher by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $247.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.51. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $190.95 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

