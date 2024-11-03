Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Danaher by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher
Danaher Price Performance
Danaher stock opened at $247.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.51. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $190.95 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.