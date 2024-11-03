Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $157.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

