Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.70. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $88.54 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

