Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $277.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $215.54 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.26.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

