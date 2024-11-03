Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $181.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $122.59 and a 52-week high of $189.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

