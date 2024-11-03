Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 140.6% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at NRG Energy
In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NRG Energy Stock Down 3.6 %
NRG opened at $86.72 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.
NRG Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.
NRG Energy Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
