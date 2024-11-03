This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read City Office REIT’s 8K filing here.
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than City Office REIT
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?