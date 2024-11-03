Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 10,414 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890,264 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $128,756,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $124,848,000.

IUSB stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

