Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after buying an additional 526,226 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.24 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.45 and a 200-day moving average of $226.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

