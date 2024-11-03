Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 591.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 312,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,208,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.84.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

