Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,706,000 after purchasing an additional 530,475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,159,000 after buying an additional 1,321,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after buying an additional 192,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.