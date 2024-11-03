Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 986 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 7.04% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPVU. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79.

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

