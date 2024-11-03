Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $137.38 and a twelve month high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

