Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bcwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

