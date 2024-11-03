Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 12,254 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 32,146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 134,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.66 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

