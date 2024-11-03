Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Cocos-BCX has a market cap of $25.16 million and $1.50 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cocos-BCX token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cocos-BCX has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cocos-BCX Token Profile

COCOS is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 71,051,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,860,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cocos-BCX is combonetwork.io. Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/combonetwork. Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @combonetworkio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cocos-BCX

According to CryptoCompare, “COMBO (COMBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. COMBO has a current supply of 71,051,748. The last known price of COMBO is 0.38694936 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,765,208.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://combonetwork.io/.”

