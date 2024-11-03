Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,788 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.37% of Cogent Communications worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 25.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 265.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 294.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $100,338.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $100,338.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,138.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $133,958.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,014.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,870 shares of company stock worth $4,716,057 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

