Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGTX

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.