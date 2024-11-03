Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Increased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.33. 4,859,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $109.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

