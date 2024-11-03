Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Columbia Banking System worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 144.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 137,166.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.12.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

