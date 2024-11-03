Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $161,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $5,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

