Comparing CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

CERo Therapeutics and ImmunityBio are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -67.60% ImmunityBio -45,691.66% N/A -108.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CERo Therapeutics and ImmunityBio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CERo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ImmunityBio 0 1 0 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

ImmunityBio has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.04%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than CERo Therapeutics.

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and ImmunityBio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A ImmunityBio $1.31 million 2,811.69 -$583.20 million ($0.97) -5.44

CERo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunityBio.

Risk & Volatility

CERo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats CERo Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies. The company's platforms have generated therapeutic agents that are currently being or planned to be studied in clinical trials across various indications in liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung and colorectal cancers, and glioblastoma multiforme. Its lead biologic product candidate is Anktiva, an FDA-approved immunotherapy in combination with bacillus calmette-guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors. The company has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute. It also has license agreements with 3M Innovative Properties Company; Access to Advanced Health Institute; LadRx Corporation; Sanford Health; Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.; and GlobeImmune, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

