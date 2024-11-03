Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 86 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $756.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $712.96 and a 200 day moving average of $664.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.10 and a 1-year high of $773.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.