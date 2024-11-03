Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

CGGO stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

