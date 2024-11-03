Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $56.16 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

