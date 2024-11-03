Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,319,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,067 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 11.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 1.90% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $157,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,652,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after acquiring an additional 93,985 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,939,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 79,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 359,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

