Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,210 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.4% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.46% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,331,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,674,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,372,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,848,000 after buying an additional 907,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,935,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

