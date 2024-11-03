Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 272,834 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272,834 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 166,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 247,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

