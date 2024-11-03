Conflux Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $598.13 million and approximately $43.15 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,319.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.69 or 0.00495749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00096534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00228635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00025841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00068051 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00019930 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,060,582,946 coins and its circulating supply is 4,535,568,726 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,060,401,271.43 with 4,535,401,253.55 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1355749 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $35,430,499.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

