Conning Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $244.57 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.30 and a 52 week high of $262.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

