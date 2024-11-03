Conning Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after buying an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

