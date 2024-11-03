ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 354,047 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.90. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

