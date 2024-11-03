Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $442,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

