Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 198.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

